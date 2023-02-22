Loy students get weather lessons from KRTV meteorologist

Students at Loy Elementary School learned about weather from KRTV Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also got to learn about rain and snow as well as thunderstorms and tornadoes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though! The kids got to experience wind through an air blaster; they got to see a miniature tornado; and they got to participate in a snowball fight with their teachers!

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.



