May snow in Montana

Happy Monday! We went from summer-like warmth to widespread rain and snow in central Montana. Exactly what we needed. Snow levels dropped to around 4000 feet by Monday morning, leading to steady accumulating snow across Judith Basin and Fergus counties. Heavier snow remained above 5000 feet, where some roads are slushy and slippery.

Rain showers continue this morning along and south of MT-200. Many locations have already received more rain since yesterday than they did the entire month of April. The precipitation will gradually end from north to south throughout the day. Temperatures will remain very cool, ranging from the 40s and 50s in central Montana to the 30s in Fergus and Judith Basin counties and in the mountains.

The next couple of mornings will be quite cold following this storm, with temperatures dropping to near or just below freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Wednesday will feature decreasing clouds and mild temperatures. Daytime highs will climb into the 50s in Fergus and Judith Basin counties and low to mid 60s across the rest of central and eastern Montana.

Other than a stray shower or thunderstorm on Thursday, the remainder of the week is dry, mostly sunny, and significantly warmer. Daytime highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

