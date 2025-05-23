Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

The weather this morning was highly dependent on your location—some started the day with sunshine, others with dense fog, and some with beneficial rain.

Liberty County is the big winner in terms of rainfall. A storm system is nearly stationary over north-central Montana, bringing beneficial rain to parts of the Hi-Line. Here are some of the rain totals recorded as of 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

MTN News

MTN News

The steadier rain will transition to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Any thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and some small hail. The Hi-Line will also experience breezy conditions today, with gusts up to 40 mph, while winds in other areas will remain lighter. It will be another seasonably cool afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.

On Saturday, an isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop over Fergus and Judith Basin counties, but everywhere else, the weather will be sunny and dry. A strengthening ridge of high pressure will bring warming temperatures, lighter winds, and plenty of sunshine throughout the holiday weekend. Sunday and Memorial Day will be dry across the region, aside from a very isolated thunderstorm in the higher terrain near Helena.

MTN News

Highs will range from the 60s to low 70s on Saturday; upper 60s to low and mid 70s on Sunday; and in the 70s to low 80s on Memorial Day.

MTN News

Another disturbance will increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, especially in the Helena area. Otherwise, it will remain warm and dry through most of next week as high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s and 80s each afternoon.

Have a wonderful Memorial Day weekend!

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News