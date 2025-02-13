Montanans take sub-zero temps in stride

GREAT FALLS — The Midwest and portions of the East coast were slammed this week with heavy rain, ice, and blizzard conditions as two strong weather systems and arctic air push east.

Some states like Virginia even declared a state of emergency through Tuesday because of snow accumulations and travel impacts. Power grids strain under increased demand, and residents braced for an unusual long stretch of precipitation.

NWS meteorologist, Phil Hysell from Blacksburg, Virginia says that while the cold temperatures staying right around or just below freezing isn’t completely unusual for the area during the winter months. The problem lies with the amount of snow and ice received and people are urged to stay indoors. “We continue to see Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Storm Warnings in effect for Virginia and across the western part of the state, which will undoubtedly exacerbate the current issues of travel and with power outages.”

Further up North, many states are hit with cold temperatures, some below zero, though not quite reaching the depth of Montana’s temperatures.

Meanwhile for the Treasure State, it’s business as usual.

While much of the country scrambles to handle the chill and snow, Montana endured some of the coldest temperatures seen this winter just this week. Wind chill temperatures dipped as low as -60 degrees on Tuesday morning and yet schools and most roads remained open.

“No, nothing ever stops. That's why the schools don't close, we're tough,” explained Cathy Schoenthal, a Lincoln Elementary Crossing Guard in Great Falls.

Even as arctic air continues to settle over the state with not much a reprieve just yet, Montanan’s aren’t expecting much disruption.

For those who work outside like Cathy, they’re layering up and carrying on as usual.

“That's why we're out here. We're smiling. We're saying, “come on”. We're tough. You know, you just dress warm and, you know. We are from Montana, so we know how to dress.”

Temperatures may warm into the 40’s coming up in a couple weeks. Until then, the state is handling the cold as usual, possibly with an extra cup of coffee.