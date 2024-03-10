Mild and spring-like weather for much of the region

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Warm and breezy conditions are expected through the weekend, with temperatures generally rising into the low to mid 50s across North Central Montana. Tonight, expect the lows in the 30’s with breezy and sometimes gusty conditions across the area. Upper-level ridging over the area is to blame for the breezy and warm conditions across the area. Any wind gusts over 50 mph will generally be limited to the immediate Rocky Mountain Front. Aside from the winds, there will be some intermittent snowfall over the Continental Divide, but aside from that dry conditions are expected.

MTN News

Another round of precipitation is expected across the Continental Divide and across Southwestern Montana for midweek as a broad upper-level trough pushes into the area. Any precipitation will generally be on the light side while the plains remain dry. Behind this system, upper-level ridging will quickly build back into the area, which will bring back a bit of a spring feel to the area as temperatures reach back into the 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 30’s and gusts up to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in 30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in 30’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of snow and rain. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 4 0’s/50’s and lows in the 20’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 50’s.

MTN News