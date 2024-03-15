Montana has the luck of the Irish this weekend with fabulous weather conditions

Happy Friday!

Today skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Clouds will be increasing from north to south and temperatures will be mild with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy conditions will be present in eastern Montana with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph, gusts possible up to 40 mph. Elsewhere in central and north-central Montana it will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 15 mph.

St. Patrick's Day weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday. Conditions remain dry and temperatures stay mild. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations with little to no wind.

Monday and Tuesday skies will be mainly sunny and dry. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 60s and upper 50s. Breezy conditions will be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday clouds increase and there will be a chance of afternoon and evening rain and snow showers as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s. Conditions will be breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Thursday it is likely that there will be snow mixing with rain in some areas as the storm system associated with the cold front continues to impact our area. Cooler temperatures with highs ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. Breezy conditions around as well with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.