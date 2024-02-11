More snow coming after a dry weekend

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Compared to the last couple of days, Saturday started off the weekend on a drier and quieter note. While the Hi-line saw cooler highs in the 20’s, most of North Central Montana saw todays highs in the 30’s. Tonight, expect lows in the teens to 20’s with partly cloudy skies.

An upper-level ridge tonight through Sunday afternoon will call for mainly dry conditions. The breezy winds mostly along the Rocky Mountain Front will continue to boost temperatures closer to seasonal averages today and tomorrow with above average temperatures continuing for most areas through Monday.

A weather disturbance and associated moisture moving in from the Pacific will bring some light snow mainly to the mountains and areas along the continental divide Sunday night and Monday with a turn toward colder temperatures and potential for widespread light snow developing Tuesday through Thursday. Little or no snow accumulation is expected at lower elevations through Monday with only areas along the continental divide in Glacier NP and west of the Rocky Mtn Front having a greater probability for amounts of 2+ inches or more.

Expect the development of colder temperatures and potential for more rounds of likely light precipitation Tuesday through Thursday with not much snow accumulation expected. Temperatures cool to 10-15 degrees below seasonal averages with potentially colder temperatures still at a risk late next week into next weekend as an airmass sourced further north in Canada slides south.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the teens and 20’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 30’s and lows near 30. Gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow likely. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy. Highs in 30’s and lows in the teens. Gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in 20’s and lows in single digits.

THURSDAY: Chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with highs in 20’s and lows in single digits.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of snow. Partly sunny with highs in teens.

