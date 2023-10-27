Warming up over the weekend

Happy Friday! First a look at the snowfall totals from the past three days:

MTN News

Friday will continue to have some scattered snow showers before noon in the southern half of Montana. Also today, mostly cloudy skies and a light wind between 5 and 10 mph.

Temperatures gradually start warming up through the weekend and early next week.

This weekend will be mostly sunny with a few snow showers around, generally between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. A bit of a breeze will be around in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Gusts possible up to 30 mph generally in portions of central and north central Montana. Warmer temperatures, but still cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mainly dry. Chilly with highs ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 40s. A bit breezy Tuesday with sustain wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High temperatures in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Breezy conditions for both days as well.