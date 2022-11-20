Mostly sunny and pleasant Sunday, continued colder valley temperatures

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Another night of frigid temperatures is ahead for the Helena valley, but gradual warming can be expected this week. Otherwise, a persistent, downslope wind provides substantially milder temperatures compared to late last week. Temperatures will climb to near climatological averages, if not above, later this week.

Travel looks decent leading up to Thanksgiving. The biggest area of concern is some snow showers Tuesday PM and Wednesday AM, with light to moderate accumulations possible over mountain passes. Throughout lower elevations, spotty rain and snow showers are possible but impact will be minimal. However, the southwesterly breeze across the plains could create reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow. That concern diminishes as temperatures climb and snow begins to melt by Thanksgiving.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. A SW breeze at 10-15 MPH. Overnight lows in the 0s for the Helena area, with mid to upper 10s for the rest of central and eastern Montana.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A SW breeze at 10-15 MPH. High temperatures in the low to mid 20s for the Helena area, with mid to upper 30s throughout the rest of central and eastern Montana. Overnight lows in the upper 0s and lower 10s for the Helena area and northeastern Montana. Elsewhere, overnight lows will be in the upper 10s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A SW breeze sustained at 10-15 MPH. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for central Montana, lower 30s for the Helena area and eastern portions of the Hi-Line. Overnight lows in the lower 20s for central Montana. Lows in the low to mid 10s for Helena and eastern portions of the Hi-Line.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy, followed by increasing clouds late. A sustained SW breeze at 15-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Highs in the lower 40s for central Montana, mid 30s for the Helena area and eastern portions of the Hi-Line. Spotty rain and snow showers developing overnight. Light accumulation possible over mountain passes. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A few snow showers early, followed by decreasing clouds. Remaining breezy with a sustained SW breeze at 10-15 MPH. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: More clouds west of I-15, less clouds further east. A bit breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Colder with overnight lows in the 10s in northeastern Montana.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Colder with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s in northeastern Montana.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.