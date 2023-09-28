Mostly sunny, breezy conditions, and cool temperatures today.

Happy Thursday!

Today will be mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and cool. Temperature highs in the 60s, upper 50s, and low 70s while sustained wind speeds will be around 10 to 25 mph. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temperature highs will be in the upper 50s and range in the 60s.

This weekend cloudy skies cover the state. Showers are likely in lower elevation areas and a mix of snow and rain is likely in the mountains. Right now, Saturday appears to be the wetter day of the weekend. Cool highs in the 50s and 60s with sustained wind speeds a bit breezy between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday, mostly to partly cloudy with scattered showers and mountain snow/rain, especially during the morning. A bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Wind remains with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers. High temperatures in 60s and breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. In the forecast on Wednesday, partly cloudy skies, a slight chance of showers, high in the mid to upper 60s, and sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.