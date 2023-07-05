Mostly sunny with daily chances of showers and storms starting tomorrow

Happy Wednesday!

Beautiful day expected today with mostly sunny. Only a couple isolated showers and thunderstorms around generally during the afternoon and evening hours and mainly along the Rocky Mountain Front. Smoke and haze will still be around from the Canadian wildfires especially in central and western Montana. Some areas can be unhealthy for sensitive groups so take proper precautions when going outdoors. Temperatures will gradually start to warm up with highs today in the 70s and low 80s.

Daily chances of showers and storms start on Thursday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected with a few scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms. That precipitation can mainly be seen in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain front. Temperatures a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Friday will have increasing clouds with isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. A breeze will be around with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies Saturday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and storms generally during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures in the 80s and upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday next week will be very warm with temperature highs in the 80s and low 90s. Mostly to mainly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible alongside a little breeze between 5 and 20 mph.