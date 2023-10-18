Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures today

Happy Wednesday!

Today you can expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers around, generally in north-central Montana. Gusty conditions with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Mild temperature highs today in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday & Friday will have lots of sunshine and warm temperatures with high Thursday in the 70s and low 80s. Friday highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It should be the last day of those gusty winds on Thursday with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. A little breezy on Friday with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

This Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers during the evening. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

Next Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers. A lot cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Last, Tuesday next week will be cloudy with scattered rain and mountain snow showers. Some snow may also mix in with the rain at times in areas of lower elevation. Chilly temperature highs are expected in the 40s.