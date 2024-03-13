Partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions today

Happy Wednesday!

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains as well as the Centennial Mountains until 6pm Wednesday. A warning is also in effect for the Bighorn Mountains in southern Montana until 6am on Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southern and central Montana until 6pm Wednesday or 12am Thursday.

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening hours and especially in the mountains. Conditions will be a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures will be cooler from a cold front entering Montana today. Highs will range from the mid 30s to the low 50s.

Thursday clouds will decrease throughout the day with a couple lingering isolated rain and snow showers around. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Friday skies will be partly to mostly sunny, conditions will be dry, and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 50s. Breezy conditions will also be around with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Call it luck of the Irish because St. Patrick's Day weekend will be a nice one. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and conditions will be mostly dry. High temperatures will be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. Breezy winds will be around on Saturday between 10 and 20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday next week will feel like spring, and be spring, with the first day on Tuesday. Skies will be mainly sunny, and conditions will be dry. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 60s and upper 50s. Winds will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.