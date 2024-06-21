Potential for storms across Montana

GREAT FALLS — There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area.

Some severe thunderstorms with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter) are also possible.

Temperatures are going to range from the upper 60s to the low 80s.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

Mostly dry conditions and warm temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Sunday.

There is also going to be a good breeze around Sunday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather.

It is also going to continue to be warm on these three days as highs are going to range from the mid 70s to the low 90s.

Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.