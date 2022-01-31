Powerful wind gusts and scattered snow showers on Monday

The set-up A Pacific front will moves across the region arriving in western Montana around midnight Sunday and reaching Great Falls around 7am. The front brings with it the threat for powerful wind gusts, scattered snow showers and frigid wind chills. A secondary front moves through Monday evening and stalls across southern Montana, keeping the chance for snow showers in the forecast through Wednesday morning. A ridge of high pressure builds back in over the western United States ushering in warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine by the end of the week.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy skies, becoming windy. Southwest wind at 25-30mph gusting to 45mph. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

Monday: Very windy in the morning. WSW wind sustained at 30-40mph gusting to 60mph+ at times. Once the front passes through, winds change to the NNW direction and calming to 5-10mph. A few bands of snow will produce light snow accumulations throughout the day. Temperatures start out in the morning in the mid 30s falling into the low to mid 20s by dinnertime. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with the continued threat for scattered snow showers.

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers, accumulating to a coating to 3 inches across central Montana. Along the continental divide and in the Little and Big Belt Mountains accumulations will reach 4-10 inches. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures in the mid to upper 10s. Brutally cold overnight as temperatures fall to -5 to -15 degrees and wind chills ranging from -10 to -35.

Wednesday: Dangerously cold. Temperatures rise into the upper 0s and lower 10s with subzero wind chills throughout the day. A few, lingering snow showers are possible with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the single digits with gradual clearing throughout the night.

Thursday: Noticeably milder and mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid 30s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 10s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Becoming breezy during the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and breezy. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.