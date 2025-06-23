Precipitation gradually ends, warmer temperatures ahead

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Precipitation had been slowly building in around a low-pressure system in Northern MT, this being the reason for the scattered to widespread precipitation. Overall, mountain snow accumulations today generally ranged from 2 to 6 inches, with the highest amounts in Glacier Park.

Cool, wet weekend; warmer temps ahead

For tonight, the precipitation generally comes to an end, with some clearing overnight. In areas that do see some clearing, some fog could develop by Monday morning. Another concern will be low temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 30s and lower 40’s across the North Central MT plains.

Remnants of an upper-level wave on Monday will allow for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly across the Hi-Line. Expect mild temperatures to return back into the 60’s and 70’s with mostly sunny skies and winds on the lighter side, gusts up to 20 mph.

Southwest flow aloft will allow for a gradual warm up in temperatures for Monday through next Sunday, returning to the 70’s and 80’s. The airmass will become unstable enough for a passing shower/thunderstorm during the week. However, the weather systems moving through will not be that strong, and generally just light amounts of precipitation are expected with the passing storms later in the week. We will have to watch the potential for a few organized storms towards the second half of the week/weekend.

