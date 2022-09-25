Quiet week of weather in central Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: There was a gusty, west-southwesterly breeze throughout north central Montana on Saturday, that begins to decrease throughout the evening and overnight. Temperatures warm a few degrees each day through the middle of the upcoming week as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above seasonable averages Tuesday and Wednesday, with many locations rising into the low to mid 80s.

Increased cloud cover and mountain rain/snow showers are possible by Thursday and Friday as a trough moves into the region. The trough will bring cooler temperatures but little precipitation to central Montana. Highs will be closer to normal but still a bit mild next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog developing around daybreak. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mild and mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mild and mostly sunny with a few, additional clouds filtering in overnight. Highs in the mid 80s, lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in higher elevations. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, with highs in the mid 70s.