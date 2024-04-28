Rain and mountain snow gradually ends as breezy conditions pick up

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures once again took a dip back into the 50’s for the weekend. Although the eastern portion of the state remained in the 60’s, Central Montana say those temperatures dipping below average. Expect overnight lows in the 30’s and 40’s. Saturday saw a cool and wet day for nearly all locations except the far eastern portions of Central/North-central Montana. Rain and mountain snow diminish later this evening, giving way to drier and breezy conditions for Sunday. Patchy overnight fog is possible for areas receiving precipitation this afternoon and evening, but lingering cloud cover and a shift to southwesterly winds over the plains should limit it. Drier and breezier weather is expected on Sunday, with the strongest winds approaching the 40 to 55 mph range along the Rocky Mountain Front.

The unsettled weather pattern resumes early next week with potentially colder and wetter systems moving through the Northern Rockies, especially towards the end of the work week. On Monday, precipitation will initially come in the form of lower elevation showers/isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow. This system will see colder air than this Saturday’s system, resulting in snow levels falling in elevation Monday night into Tuesday morning and at least a brief period of accumulating snow over higher terrain. Gusty winds are also expected with this system. Things warm and dry out some on Thursday, but Pacific weather systems are possible heading into the next weekend, favoring cooler and wetter conditions overall.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Diminishing rain and mostly cloudy with lows in 30’s/40’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. Gusts up to 50 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of rain and showers likely with possible thunderstorms and an overnight rain/snow mix. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s with gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow likely. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow and rain likely. Mostly cloudy with highs in 40’s and lows in 30’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs near 50 and lows in 30’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

