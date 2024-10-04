Ready for the wind?

A strong cold front will bring strong and potentially damaging wind gusts to the area on Friday evening and into the overnight hours.

Sustained west-southwest winds of 30-45 miles per hour are expected, with gusts to 50-60 mph common across central and eastern Montana.

In some areas along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusts could even soar to 70-80 mph.

Winds are expected to gradually diminish by Saturday morning.



ALSO THIS WEEKEND

It is never a guarantee, but we do have a chance to see the Aurora Borealis in the northern tier of the U.S., including most of Montana, on Friday night and Saturday night.

In order to get the best viewing, make sure you are as far away from city lights as possible.

Two resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News.