Record heat 🔥 this weekend

Yesterday's cold front continues to push into eastern Montana, and temperatures will be tamped down just a bit today. Aside from an isolated thunderstorm in far northeastern Montana, it's going to be a dry and sunny day with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 30 mph gusting to 40 mph for areas east of I-15.

Blazing sunshine and hot temperatures are the big headlines for the upcoming weekend. Several cities and towns are likely to set new record high temperatures on Saturday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday and a few showers will be around late in the day as another cold front passes through. Temperatures will range from the 60s near the Rocky Mountain Front to the 80s in eastern Montana. Winds pick up ahead of the front with wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

An area of low pressure currently over the Gulf of Alaska moves in. This low will bring cooler, unsettled weather to central and eastern Montana early next week. The trend with models suggests a weaker storm than previously expected, resulting in less precipitation and a shorter duration of rain and cooler conditions.

The best chance for showers is on Monday, followed by widely scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday. The temperatures will fall off by about 30 to 40 degrees. Daytime highs in the 50s and 60s.

A warming trend commences for the remainder of the workweek. Beautiful weather with temperatures back into the 70s by Thursday and Friday of next week.