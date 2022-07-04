Severe weather threat continues into Monday

Sunday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could turn severe with large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning. Overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Clouds and sun. Highs in the mid 70s. Showers begin to wind down during the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers likely overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a chance for showers and storms during the evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Slight chance for a shower or storm in the evening. Otherwise, sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Overnight lows around 60 degrees.

Saturday: Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.