Severe weather expected in Montana on Friday, June 13th

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected on Friday, June 13, 2025, and several of the thunderstorms that develop will likely be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has put a lot of central and north-central Montana under either a Slight Risk (the yellow shaded areas) or an Enhanced Risk (the orange shaded areas) for severe weather. Damaging winds (60-75+ mph) and large hail (1-2+" in diameter) will be the main hazards, but there could also be a few tornadoes, especially in the orange shaded areas.

Showers and thunderstorms will initially develop in western and southwestern Montana during the morning and early afternoon and these showers/storms will gradually trek towards the east and northeast as we go through the rest of the day. The main batch of showers/storms is currently forecasted to impact western portions of north-central Montana (including the Rocky Mountain Front and Cut Bank/Great Falls) and the Helena area from the late morning through the early evening (~11am-4pm); central portions of north-central Montana (including Havre and Lewistown) during the afternoon and evening (~1pm-7pm); and northeastern Montana (including Malta and Glasgow) during the evening (~4-10pm). These times are approximate and may vary by an hour or two.

If you are going to be outdoors at all, make sure you keep an eye to the sky, have a way to get weather alerts (including all watches and warnings), and have access to a sturdy shelter nearby. The threat for severe weather doesn't get much more intense than this in Montana, so buckle up, stay safe, and enjoy the ride! Also, if you have any storm photos or reports, please share them with us by emailing weather@krtv.com