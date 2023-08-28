Smoke enters northeastern Montana this afternoon impacting air quality

Happy Monday!

Expect sunny skies today covered by widespread haze in the treasure state. Smoke will increase in northeastern Montana this afternoon and evening as it rolls down from the high plains of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Air quality and visibility will most likely be impacted. An upper-level ridge is currently in control of our weather. This ridge will bring sunny skies, dry conditions, and hot temperatures. Temperature highs today will be in the 80s and low 90s.

The hot temperatures will continue into Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and ranging from the low to upper 90s. Sunny skies diminished by widespread smoke and haze across the state. Breezy conditions will work their way into eastern and central Montana. This wind with gust up to 40mph in some locations will help improve air quality by pushing the smoke north. Precipitation in the form of rain can be seen during the afternoon and evening hours in western Montana and portions of central Montana on Tuesday.

A cold front will move into Montana Tuesday evening headed into Wednesday morning and cool temperatures down into the upper 60s and low 70s. Partly sunny skies can be expected with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy conditions on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25mph with gusts possible up to 40mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and 80s, and breezy conditions with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25mph with gusts possible up to 40mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, increased cloud cover in the afternoon and evening with highs ranging in the 80s.

Saturday & Sunday: Sunny skies with highs in the 80s.