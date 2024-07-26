Smoky skies and comfortable temps ahead for the weekend

It's been a lovely morning, with much cooler temperatures compared to the past few days, as many areas started the day in the upper 40s and low 50s. Today, we can finally say goodbye to the 90s and 100s for a bit, although hazy sunshine persists due to wildfire smoke flowing in from the west.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Eastern Glacier, Toole, Pondera, Liberty, Hill, and Blaine Counties, due to gusty winds and low humidity from noon to 9pm Friday.

Widespread haze is expected throughout the weekend as smoke from wildfires burning across the state, in Canada, and the Pacific Northwest continues to move into central Montana. Conditions will be smoky at times, especially on Saturday, and air quality may reach unhealthy levels for everyone. Limiting outdoor activity is advised when the air quality reaches the red category. Check the status in your community here.

While a few isolated storms are possible around I-90 in the next few afternoons, central Montana is likely to remain mostly dry through Sunday morning. A couple of showers and storms may develop by Sunday afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s over the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are anticipated as high pressure takes control of our weather. Temperatures will gradually rise, with highs in the 80s and low 90s predicted.