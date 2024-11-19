Some sunshine before a stronger late week storm

It was a brisk start to the morning across the region, with light snow showers and even some graupel mixed in. On Monday, temperatures topped out at 41° in Great Falls, though a brisk wind made it feel even chillier throughout the day. Today, temperatures are going to be chillier, but lighter winds combined with afternoon sunshine will create a more pleasant feel.

While a few lingering snow showers continue across the Golden Triangle region and into northeastern Montana, most of these will taper off by lunchtime. As clearer skies settle in tonight, temperatures will plummet after sunset, with many areas dropping into the teens by Wednesday morning. Some locations on the Hi-Line could even see temperatures dip into the single digits. Wind chills throughout the morning are expected to be in the single digits for most locations in central and eastern Montana.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the wind will begin to pick up as a Pacific storm system strengthens to the west. Areas along the Continental Divide will start to see steady snowfall. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wednesday at 11:00 AM to Thursday at 11:00 AM for the East Glacier Park area, including Marias Pass, where 1-3 inches of snow is expected and up to 6 inches of snow for some of the higher peaks.

As the storm system inches closer on Thursday and continues through Saturday, it will send several rounds of moisture through the area. Initially, the temperatures will be marginal, leading to rain and mixed precipitation Thursday evening into Friday morning. However, as a cold front moves south on Friday, all precipitation is expected to transition to snow. Central Montana should see widespread light to moderate snowfall, whereas southwest Montana will experience limited snow amounts due to warmer air staying in place for longer.

Temperatures will be very cold behind the storm system for early next week, with highs in the 10s and 20s across most areas, and overnight lows in the 0s and 10s. Some locations on the Hi-Line may even dip below zero. This colder air is expected to linger throughout much of next week, including during the Thanksgiving holiday.