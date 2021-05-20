Spring storm will bring rain, snow, and colder temps

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier area, the Rocky Mountain Front, Central, and southern Lewis & Clark County, not including the Helena Valley and Lincoln.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Liberty, Toole, Cascade, Judith Basin, and Jefferson Counties until tomorrow morning. This does not include the Helena Valley at this time.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake until tomorrow morning.

An upper-level storm system will continue to impact the region. Most places around the state woke up to cooler temperatures and falling precipitation. The heaviest snow accumulations will be along the Continental Divide and Rocky Mountain Front. Up to 20" of snow could fall along the Rocky Mountain Front, with isolated higher amounts. Three to eight inches could fall in some locations in north-central Montana, and between two to four inches could fall in portions of southwest Montana by Saturday morning. While warm ground temperatures may help to limit snowfall accumulations, trees and power lines will quickly cool to near freezing, allowing snow to rapidly accumulate on them, especially given the wet nature of the snow. Travel will become difficult across mountain passes such as; Marias, MacDonald, Rogers, Kings Hill, and Homestake passes.

Snow will continue Thursday night into Friday morning. While severe winter conditions return to portions of the state, a potential risk for a few severe thunderstorms will move across southeast Montana. Some storm cells could produce frequent lightning, hail, strong wind, and heavy downpours. The overnight low temperatures will drop below freezing, so be sure to cover sensitive plants and vegetation.

Friday, expect to wake up to morning snow, and by the afternoon, snow will give away to rain. To go along with much-needed moisture, daytime highs will again trend in the 30s and 40s.

Looking ahead into the weekend, a few stray showers may linger during the afternoon, but you should expect mainly dry conditions. The high temperatures will slowly warm to the low 50s.

Sunday, widespread moisture will return.

Bundle up, and Be Safe.

A.R. 😊

