Strong cold front brings much cooler temperatures to central Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Showers and thunderstorms begin to wind down after midnight in central Montana, continuing into the night for eastern Montana. A seasonably mild and pleasant day is expected on Monday.

A strong cold front pushes south across central Montana Monday evening and overnight ushering in breezy conditions, cooler temperatures and scattered showers. High temperatures will be 15-25 degrees cooler on Tuesday.

A low pressure system off the northern California coast makes a beeline for Montana, arriving on Thursday. Cooler temperatures and widespread precipitation are expected. As of now, it looks like western Montana picks up the most precipitation. However, a few tenths of an inch of rain are possible throughout central Montana.

A ridge begins to build in on Friday and into next weekend. Montana will see a return to mild temperatures and dry conditions.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will weaken and push east overnight. Skies gradually clear from west to east. Patchy fog is possible close to daybreak. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Wind SW at 10-15 MPH gusting to 25 MPH at times. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Increasing clouds after dusk with scattered showers developing. Wind shifts to the northerly direction as temperatures cool into the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Decreasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers developing overnight and turning a bit breezy. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Cool with highs in the lower 60s. Showers diminishing overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Overnight lows in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.