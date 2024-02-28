Strong winds today and tomorrow

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from now/8am Thursday until 5pm Thursday/noon Friday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect from 8am Thursday until 12pm Friday.

MTN News

Today skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with some snow around the Glacier National Park area with a few isolated snow showers east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday with highs ranging in the 40s and upper 30s. Conditions will be windier today with gusts over 50 mph in central and north-central Montana. Wind speeds will not be as strong in eastern Montana.

MTN News

Thursday skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and conditions will be windy. Sustained wind speeds will be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Temperatures will be warmer with high ranging from the mid 40s to the low 60s. Snow and rain showers are expected Thursday evening into Thursday night with a passage of a cold front. Snow squalls are also possible.

Friday there will be snow showers around Helena and a chance of snow/rain showers in north-central Montana. Temperatures cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and the wind will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday snow is likely with the possibility of some rain, initially in eastern portions of north-central Montana. Temperatures will be colder; highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Wind conditions will be breezy between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy and snow is likely around Helena with scattered snow showers in north-central Montana. Temperatures will be cold with highs in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. Conditions will be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered snow showers around Helena and isolated snow showers in north-central Montana. High temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with isolated showers around. Temperatures will be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s. Conditions will be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

MTN News