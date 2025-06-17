Sunny and warm for the final days of spring

We've had some nasty storms the past several days across central Montana, but we will finally get a break from the active weather. Today, there will be a few isolated, non-severe thunderstorms east of I-15 as temperatures warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

A weak area of high pressure will move over the region on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing beautiful, summer-like weather for the final days of spring. Temperatures will reach the 80s in most towns and cities.

A low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska is expected to move toward the West Coast throughout the rest of the week. By Friday, Montana will be under a southwest flow, creating a prime setup for more severe weather. The main risks will be damaging winds and large hail, although some thunderstorms could produce very heavy rainfall, leading to potential flooding.

Temperatures will drop from the 70s on Friday to the 50s on Sunday. In the mountains, temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s throughout the day, so if you're doing any backcountry travel, prepare for very cool, wet, and potentially snowy conditions. An upper-level low pressure system will move over the state this weekend, bringing showers, thunderstorms, and some mountain snow.

The cooldown will only last through the weekend, as temperatures quickly rebound next week, with highs returning to the 60s and 70s.