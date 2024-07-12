Temperatures drop a few degrees for Friday as a weak cold front pushes south through central Montana.

The National Weather Service has continued the Heat Advisory for eastern Montana through Sunday at 9:00 PM. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday for southwest Montana, including Helena and the Horse Gulch Fire area. Critical fire weather conditions are expected: strong winds, very low humidity and hot temperatures.

Saturday is going to be another scorching hot day with highs on either side of 100 degrees. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible mainly in northeastern Montana on. The main threats will be lightning and gusty winds which could inevitably start new fires.

Another cold front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures for next week as highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

