The heat is on before a cooldown next week

We'll have another day of sunshine and warm temperatures on Wednesday before we turn up the heat on Thursday. Normal daytime highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s this time of year. We'll hit the upper 70s and lower 80s today and upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow. Thursday will be the warmest day since early September!

Most of the day will be sunny and dry in central and eastern Montana, but a cold front starts to move into western Montana in the afternoon. Showers and storms will move over the Continental Divide by dinnertime, pushing further east during the later evening hours into the overnight. The main concern with these storms is strong wind gusts, potentially exceeding 50 mph. There's also a chance of quick downpours and small hail. Consider securing loose objects on your property before heading to bed Thursday night.

Friday will be a few degrees cooler, but it will remain overall sunny, warm, and breezy, with highs in the 70s and low 80s. A lingering shower is possible in northeastern Montana in the morning. Winds will be gusty, with speeds between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are expected. This will enhance the fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

Saturday, the final day of May, could be hot enough to get close to record temps in several towns, with Great Falls expected to reach 92°, 2° above the record. The record high in Helena is 88°, and the forecast high is 90°.

Clouds will start to move in on Sunday ahead of a second, stronger cold front. Some showers and thunderstorms will break out during the evening. It's also going to get gusty ahead of the cold front with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures will range from the 60s for the Rocky Mountain Front to the 80s in eastern Montana.

A large are of low pressure moves over the West next week behind the front. Looking like a quick switch to cool and wet weather for the start of June in Montana, with rounds of rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow likely over the first few days of the new month.

The exact path of the low will determine where the heaviest rain sets up, but this storm will drop beneficial rain on parts of Montana. The majority of the rain will fall between Monday morning and Wednesday morning. There are still some details to sort out but we will keep you updated!

