The heat returns for a few days

We are wrapping up July with a return of hot temperatures as a high pressure ridge As we wrap up July, a high pressure ridge is headed into the area, bringing a return of hot temperatures following yesterday's cold front. On Wednesday, expect highs to rise back into the upper 80s and lower 90s—just a few degrees above normal for the last day of the month. We welcomed back clear, sunny skies as the remnants of yesterday's weather system have helped push much of the wildfire smoke to the south, providing a breath of fresh air.

As the high pressure continues to strengthen from the south, temperatures are set to soar into the mid and upper 90s each afternoon through Saturday.

Over the weekend, however, storm chances begin to increase, particularly on Sunday, as a cold front moves southward across the region. Looking ahead to next week, signs are pointing towards meaningful precipitation and cooler temperatures. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) indicates at least a 40% chance of above-average rainfall for Montana during the first full week of August. This rainfall could significantly lower fire danger.