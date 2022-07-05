Another round of showers and thunderstorms for Southern and Eastern Montana.

TODAY: Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s as we head into today. We will see partly cloudy skies to start with increased cloud cover into the afternoon. There will be another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe. Primary concerns are for Southern and Eastern portions of our area. Winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have leftover scattered thunderstorms as we head throughout the night. We will stay under mostly cloudy skies. The lows for tonight will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s. We will have winds that are light and variable, unless there are storms in the area.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will range from the lower to upper 80s as we head into the middle of the week. We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Some scattered afternoon showers are possible. Some of the storms are likely to be severe. The winds will be light and variable.

THURSDAY: As we head into Thursday, we will have temperatures in the lower to upper 80s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely into the afternoon. Some of the storms are likely to be severe. We will have winds that are once again light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will see temperatures that will continue to warm as we head into the end of the work week. Highs will be on either side of the 90-degree mark. We will see mostly sunny skies to start with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again a possibility. Winds will be light and variable once again.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: On Saturday, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Sunday, we will have mostly sunny skies to start with increased clouds into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be a threat as we head into the weekend. For Saturday, we will have temperatures on either side of the 90-degree mark. On Sunday, the temperatures will cool down a little as we will range from the lower to upper 80s. For both Saturday and Sunday, we will have light breezes from the West around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: We will be getting into some sunshine as we head towards the start of next week with partly cloudy skies. We will see temperatures that will be in the lower to upper 80s. As for the winds, we will be breezy out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.