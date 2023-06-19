Cold front brings below average temperatures to beginning of week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Most of what you can expect at the start of next week are cooler temperatures. A cold front that passed through the area today will bring the daily highs to around 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Instead of the steady 70-degree temperatures we’ve been used to so far in June, Sunday began the temperature drop with highs in the 50’s and 60’s across North Central and Central MT.

Father’s Day Sunday saw mostly dry conditions except for a few isolated showers that didn’t linger long. An upper-level trough behind the cold front will bring in another round of rain showers and mountain snow for Monday and Tuesday along with gusty wind conditions, especially along the Rocky Mountain front by Browning and Cutbank.

Drier conditions can be expected starting Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures looking to warm back up to average by the end of next week. Gusts up to 20 mph are looking to prevail, and long-distance models suggest more widespread showers and thunderstorms to next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 40’s. Breezy, 10-17 mph winds and gusts up to 24 mph.

MONDAY (JUNETEENTH): Chance of showers. Sunny, with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Decreasing winds from 11-18 mph and gusts up to 24 mph to 6-9 mph that night.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the 40’s. 7-15 mph winds with gusts up to 23 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly sunny with highs in 60’s and lows in 40’s. 6-17 mph winds with gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 and lows in 40’s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely and possible thunderstorms. Partly sunny, highs near 70.

