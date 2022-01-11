Continued windy and mild conditions today.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.