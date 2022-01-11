Continued windy and mild conditions today.

Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.