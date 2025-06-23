After a chilly, wet weekend, a return to more seasonal weather is coming up - Brianna Juneau has the full forecast for the week ahead:

Cool, wet weekend; warmer temps ahead

From Monday through next Saturday, a return to more typical June conditions is expected. Afternoon temperatures will warm to slightly above normal by Wednesday, which will then continue into next weekend.

The chance for showers/thunderstorms will become more isolated as we go later into the week.

There will be chances for thunderstorms, but the overall strength of the upper-level disturbances to produce the precipitation will be on the weaker side, thus the more isolated potential for storms.