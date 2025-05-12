In the video below, Brianna Juneau details the full forecast for the coming week:

Cooler temps ahead, and chances of showers

WEATHER DISCUSSION: High temperatures cooled a bit today for some areas from the warm, above average temperatures seen yesterday. Eastern portions still say high temperatures in the 80’s and 90’s while western and central locations saw temperatures dipping back into the 70’s.

Low temperatures tonight will be expected in the 40’s and 50’s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Expect gusty conditions at times tonight, gusts around 20-30 mph scattered around the region.

A deep, upper-level trough continues to slowly move onshore tonight through tomorrow. This continues to bring instability that is charging thunderstorm activity, pushing moisture into the region, and cooling temperatures. Thunderstorms began developing early this afternoon is expected to increase intensity and coverage throughout the rest of this evening. The highest risk during these storms will be strong winds and potentially some small hail across North Central.

Cooler temperatures develop Monday through Tuesday as the upper-level trough continues inland with periods of showers likely. High temperatures tomorrow cool into the 60’s and 70’s for western and central portions while eastern portions of the state still continue strong into the 80’s. Expect mostly sunny/partly sunny skies tomorrow with increasing clouds towards the late afternoon/evening.

An overall unsettled and cooler than average period of weather continues through the rest of the week with broad troughing remaining across the region. Additional rounds of precipitation will be likely through the week with temperatures in the 50’s and eventually the 60’s.

