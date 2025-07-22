Increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures on Wednesday

There have been scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day today and there will continue to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as a storm system continues to impact our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some areas of fog developing after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

We are going to start tomorrow off with a lot of cloud cover and areas of fog, some of which may be dense. As we go through tomorrow, the fog will burn off and the skies will gradually clear out, providing us with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and evening. A lot of locations will be dry tomorrow, but there will be a few lingering showers and thunderstorms around east of I-15. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is going to be little to no wind tomorrow.

Similar to what we saw last night into this morning, Canadian wildfire smoke will return to northeastern Montana as we go through tonight, but will then dissipate as we go through tomorrow. Later tonight and tomorrow morning, the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups or unhealthy for everyone from Blaine County eastward to the North Dakota state line, but the air quality will quickly improve as we go through tomorrow.

Typical July weather will return for Thursday and Friday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. It is also going to be breezy on these two days along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be a little breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

It will continue to be very warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies via increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, generally in the mountains. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains.