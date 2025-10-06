WEATHER DISCUSSION: After a cold night with lower elevation rain and mountain snow, it was a chilly and cool day for most of the region. High temperatures were seen in the low to upper-40s and low to mid-50s with decreasing clouds and wind.

Stormtracker Weather

Tonight, expect cold low temperatures in the low to upper-20s and low-30s with mostly clear skies, and wind around 5 to 10 mph. A cold upper trough began exiting the state this evening. This will make way for clearing skies tonight as upper-level ridging builds in. Clearing skies combined with recent precipitation will also result in at least patchy fog in areas where wind remains calm tonight.

Mild and dry conditions ahead

Temperatures trend warmer tomorrow on Monday and reach above average by Tuesday. Persistent upper-level ridging will keep the area dry and mild through the week, though Thursday looks briefly cooler on portions of the plains behind a front. Expect high temperatures on Monday in the mid to upper-50s and low-60s. Sunny skies will be around for most of next week with 5 to 10 mph winds, gusts up to 20-30 mph at times.

Confidence in specifics wanes toward next weekend, but models suggest cooler temperatures and a return in precipitation.

