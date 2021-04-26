More Showers Around Tonight, Then Improving Weather

There are going to continue to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tonight as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds tomorrow with a few lingering rain and snow showers around as this disturbance leaves our area. For most towns/cities, less than .2 inches of liquid precipitation is expected between tonight and tomorrow night, and a lot of that precipitation is going to be in the form of rain or snow that melts on contact with the surface as little to no snow accumulation is expected. That being said, light snow accumulations (2 to 5 inches) are expected in locations that have an elevation above 5000 feet in Cascade County, Judith Basin County, and Meagher County, and there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these locations from 6pm tonight through 6am tomorrow morning as slippery road conditions are expected. The temperatures will also continue to be below average tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the mid 50s.

High pressure is then going to provide us with some nice weather for Tuesday through Friday as mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected on Tuesday, and partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these four days as highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 60s; highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s; and highs on Friday are going to be in the mid 70s. Breezy conditions are also expected from Wednesday through Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

More unsettled weather is then going to return to our area next weekend as there are going to be some isolated rain showers around on Saturday, and there is a chance of rain showers on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot next weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 50s. It is also going to continue to remain breezy next weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.