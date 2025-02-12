Mostly sunny and very cold on Wednesday

An EXTREME COLD WARNING is in effect for the Hi-Line and locations near the Canadian border in north-central and northeastern Montana until 11am Wednesday.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of Montana until 11am/12pm/1pm Wednesday.

It is going to be frigid again tonight, but at least it will be a few degrees warmer than it was last night as lows are going to be in the -10 and -20s, and wind chills are going to be in the -10s, -20s, and -30s in most locations. Along the Hi-Line, a few spots may dip down into the -30s tonight and wind chills in the -40s are possible. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with isolated snow showers around, mainly before midnight. For those that see some snow tonight, up to an inch of accumulation is possible, but most will receive a coating or less of accumulation.

Due to the forecasted wind chills, a few school districts in north-central Montana have once again announced delays/closures for Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

- Browning Public Schools: 1 hour delay.

- Hays LodgePole School District: CLOSED

- North Star School: 2 hour delay. Buses will run 2 hours later than usual and school will start at 10am.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be really cold again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the -0s, 0s, and low 10s, and wind chills are going to be in the -20s and -30s during the morning, and the -0s and -10s during the afternoon and evening. The wind is also going to increase as we go through tomorrow, with gusty winds (sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph) developing along the Rocky Mountain Front and breezy conditions (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph) developing in portions of the plains. This wind will continue through tomorrow night, and it will cause there to be some blowing snow around.

We are then going to have increasing clouds and warmer temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the teens in a lot of locations. It is also going to be a little breezy Thursday morning as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be areas of snow around Thursday night and Friday as a disturbance passes through our area. Right now, it looks like most of the lower elevations will receive a coating-4” of snow from this disturbance. It is also going to be cloudy and very cold on Friday as highs are only going to be in the single digits.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers around, generally during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15, as Friday’s disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be very cold again on Saturday as highs are going to be in the single digits in north-central Montana and the teens around Helena.

Warmer temperatures are then expected for some of us on Sunday and Monday as highs are going to be 20s and low 30s, but along the Hi-Line east of I-15, it will remain cold on these two days as highs are only going to be in the teens. It is then going to be chillier on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the single digits, teens and 20s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line east of I-15. There is also going to be scattered snow around on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, especially in the mountains, as we enter back into an unsettled weather pattern. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on these three days.