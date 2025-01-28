Mostly sunny and dry with above average temperatures through Thursday

Thanks to an upper-level ridge, we are going to have very nice weather through Thursday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and above average temperatures. This upper-level ridge will begin to get flattened out as we head into Friday and Saturday, so a little moisture will begin to work its way into the state (especially in the mountains), the wind will ramp up, and the temperatures will begin to fall. Arctic air and areas of snow then return to the entire state Sunday and early next week as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather.

We are going to have mainly clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the single digits in the valleys to the low 30s. It is also going to be breezy tonight in the plains and mountains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies along the Hi-Line and mainly sunny skies south of the Hi-Line. In the valleys, it will be cold again tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the 20s and low 30s. Elsewhere, it will feel nice outside tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. It is also going to be breezy (10-25 mph) tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and a little breezy (5-20 mph) tomorrow in the plains.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure remains in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (30s and upper 20s in the valleys due to an inversion). It is also going to be windy on these two days along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 70 mph are possible. Elsewhere, we are going to have gusty winds around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

We are then going to have overcast skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers on Friday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and mild on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few snow and rain showers around as a cold front passes through our area. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s, but the temperatures will fall behind the front. It is also going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

There is then going to be scattered snow around on Sunday and widespread snow is likely on Monday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be significantly colder on these two days as highs are going to be in the single digits above and below zero, with lows well below zero. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.