Partly cloudy and mild with a few showers/storms through Tuesday

There are going to be a few scattered showers/storms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight and mainly around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana, as a disturbance begins to impact our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers/storms around in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be slightly cooler, but still mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will continue to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow.

From Wednesday through Saturday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm/hot on these four days as highs on Wednesday and Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Thursday and Saturday are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday and Friday, primarily in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. This wind coupled with the hot temperatures will elevate the fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

On Sunday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated PM showers/storms around as a storm system begins to approach our area. Widespread rain showers and some thunderstorms are then expected on Monday as this storm system begins to pass through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s on Sunday and the 60s on Monday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.