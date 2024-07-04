Partly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers/storms on Independence Day

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. It is also not going to be as wet tomorrow as it was today, but there are going to continue to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations east of I-15, so keep that rain jacket handy. The good news though is that most of this precipitation should be out of here by sunset, which means that the fireworks shows should be able to go on without a hitch! There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday and Saturday, generally during the PM hours and generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes by our area to the east. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these four days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Sunday; the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Monday and Tuesday; and the 90s and low 100s on Wednesday. Next week will be our first heatwave of the year, so make sure you stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors during the middle of the day. There is also not going to be much wind around on these four days as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph.