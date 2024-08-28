Precipitation and wind continues Wednesday night; Improving weather on Thursday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Glacier National Park and the Mission and Swan Mountains above 5000 feet until 12am Thursday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Thursday.

A FROST ADVISORY and a FREEZE WARNING are in effect for portions of western Montana from 12am until 9am Thursday.

Widespread showers are likely this evening and tonight in north-central Montana as a storm system continues to impact our area. Most locations will likely pick up an additional tenth to a third of an inch of rain by tomorrow morning, with a few spots receiving an additional half inch of rain by tomorrow morning. There is also going to continue to be some snow around tonight in the mountains above 5000 feet, with up to 6” of new snow accumulation possible in Glacier National Park and less than 1” of new snow accumulation expected in the other mountain ranges. We are also going to have overcast skies tonight in north-central Montana.

Around Helena, we are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers around, mainly in locations northwest/north/northeast of Helena. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations. We are also going to continue to have gusty winds around tonight, although the wind won’t be as strong as it was during the day today, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Tomorrow morning, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few scattered showers around in locations east of I-15 as this storm system leaves our area. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. Gusty winds are also expected again tomorrow in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Around and west of I-15, we are going to have weaker wind tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have beautiful weather for Friday and the holiday weekend as we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions Friday and Saturday, and we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday and Monday (Labor Day). There is also only going to be a little breeze around on these four days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be warm on these four days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s, with the “coolest” temperatures expected on Saturday.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with a few showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the PM hours and especially in locations east of I-15, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s on Tuesday and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Wednesday.