Scattered showers/storms through tonight; a few more showers/storms on Wednesday

Hazy skies are expected for the rest of this week due to smoke from local wildfires as well as wildfires burning throughout the western U.S. This haze is mainly going to be aloft in the atmosphere, so the air quality for the most part will just be in the “moderate” category, but at times, the air quality may be “unhealthy for sensitive groups”. This haze will also cause the visibility to be reduced.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, especially before midnight, as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. A couple of these thunderstorms may also be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight in north-central Montana and decreasing clouds tonight around Helena. Also, lows tonight are going to range from the upper 40s to the mid 60s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially in locations east of I-15, as today’s disturbance leaves our area. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Thursday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening, generally in the mountains, as another disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have mild/warm temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and mid to upper 70s, with tomorrow being the cooler day.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is then expected on Friday, especially during the PM hours, as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

For this weekend, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, little to no wind, and very warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations. A lot of locations are also going to be dry this weekend, but there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on both days (generally in northeastern Montana on Saturday and generally in the mountains and around the Helena area on Sunday).

There are then going to be some more isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Monday and Tuesday, generally during the PM hours, as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations.