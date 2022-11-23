Scattered snow and rain showers Tuesday night and Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11am Wednesday for western Glacier County and western Pondera County. 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the mountain ranges in central and southwestern Montana and the foothills of these mountain ranges from 8pm Tuesday until 8pm Wednesday. 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the lower elevations, and 5 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible in the mountains.

There are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around tonight, and there are going to be scattered areas of snow (and some rain) around tomorrow, especially during the morning, as a storm system passes through our area. Along the Continental Divide, in the mountains in central Montana, and in the foothills of the mountains in central Montana, 1 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with the snow accumulation increasing as you go up in elevation. For everyone else, less than 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected. This snow is going to create slick road conditions, especially in the higher elevations and on the mountain passes, so please be careful when traveling. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow morning, with decreasing clouds tomorrow afternoon/evening.

We are also going to have gusty winds around tonight and tomorrow, especially later on tonight through tomorrow afternoon, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Even stronger wind is expected along the Rocky Mountain Front tonight, with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Also, the wind is going to be coming out of the WSW tonight and the NW tomorrow. This wind is also going to cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow, which will be another hazard that you will have to contend with if you are going to be traveling anywhere tonight and/or tomorrow.

It is also going to be chilly tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 20s and 30s, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the 30s. Also, when you factor in the wind, it is going to feel like it is in the teens and 20s for most of tonight and tomorrow.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thanksgiving, and mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions are expected on Black Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Thanksgiving, and the 40s and low 50s on Black Friday. These warmer temperatures are going to be accompanied by a gusty to strong southwesterly breeze though as wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible east of the Rocky Mountain Front, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible along the Rocky Mountain Front.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Saturday, and mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to begin to cool back down this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s, with Sunday being the colder day. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Monday and Tuesday as a few more disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be a lot colder on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s in most locations. Also, as of right now, it does appear that we are going to return to a cold and snowy weather pattern next week.