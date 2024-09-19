Sunnier, drier, and warmer with less wind on Thursday!

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for portions of north-central Montana until 12pm Thursday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 12am until 6pm Thursday for Fort Peck Lake.

We have received a significant amount of rainfall in central Montana (east of I-15) since yesterday, with a few locations receiving over 6” of precipitation and multiple locations setting new daily records for precipitation. As we go through this evening and tonight, the main batch of precipitation is going to gradually taper off and shift eastward. Outside of this main batch of precipitation, there are just going to be a few scattered showers around tonight. In north-central Montana east of I-15, up to .75” of additional rain is possible through tomorrow morning, with everyone else receiving less than .1” of new precipitation.

We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight in central and western Montana. The wind is also going to increase tonight in eastern portions of north-central Montana and it is going to decrease tonight in western portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with just a few isolated showers around during the morning in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have less wind around tomorrow in a lot of locations, but it is still going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, in the higher elevations in central Montana, and in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have warmer temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few showers around during the afternoon and evening, especially along the Hi-Line, as a cold front passes through our area. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have cool temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s in most locations.

We are then going to have pleasant fall weather this weekend and on Monday as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a few isolated showers around on Monday). We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s, with Saturday being the coolest day. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Nice weather then continues next Tuesday and Wednesday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warming temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s on Tuesday and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Wednesday.