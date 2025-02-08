Sunnier, warmer, and drier on Saturday!

We had widespread snow around during the day today, but that snow has been tapering off over the past few hours and most of the snow will be out of the state by late this evening as the disturbance leaves our area. If you want to see how much snow select locations received, head here: https://www.krtv.com/weather/snow-totals-6pm-2-6-25-through-2-7-25

Even though the falling snow is now done with, roads will continue to be slick/snow-covered throughout the night, so please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

We are also going to have decreasing clouds tonight and there may be a few areas of fog around later on tonight. It is also going to be frigid tonight as lows are going to be in the -0s and -10s. We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow with just a couple isolated snow showers around, generally during the evening. Tomorrow is also going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the teens and low to mid 20s.

We are going to have increasing wind tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of the plains. For tomorrow, it is going to be gusty along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy in portions of the plains (especially around/west of I-15 and along the MT-200 corridor) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. This wind will cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow, so please be careful when driving.

There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow night and during the day on Sunday. For those that see some snow, light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and Sunday. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Sunday in some areas (especially along the Hi-Line) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cold on Sunday as highs are going to be in the single digits and teens in most locations.

There is then going to be some scattered snow around from Sunday evening through Monday morning as an arctic front passes through our area. A coating to 3 inches of snow is possible with this front, with the highest snow amounts in central Montana. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and much colder temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the -0s and 0s. It is then going to be bitterly cold Monday night as lows are going to be in the -10s and -20s in most spots.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is then going to be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a few snow showers around as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to continue to be very cold on these two days as highs are going to be in the 0s and 0s, and lows are going to be in the -0s and -10s.

Snow will then begin to develop during the second half of Thursday, with areas of snow around Thursday night and Friday as another storm impacts the state. It is also going to be overcast and frigid on these two days as highs are going to be in the -0s and 0s.