Snow Totals (6pm 2/6/25 through 2/7/25)

A disturbance brought another round of widespread snow to a lot of the state south of the Hi-Line from Thursday evening (2/6/25) through Friday evening (2/7/25).

The highest snow amounts with this disturbance were in the southern half of the state, where some locations received over a foot of snow. This is also where we saw the most travel impacts as there were a lot of accidents due to snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions.

Due to dangerous driving conditions and a large amount of accidents, Interstate 90 was shut down between Bozeman (Exit 313) and Park City (Exit 426) from late this morning through this evening. The interstate reopened around 6pm.

The further north you went in the state, that's where snow amounts were lower, with little to no snow acccumulation along the Hi-Line. In central Montana, including around Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown, that's where 2-6" of snow was reported.

Although the snow is now mainly done with, roads will continue to be slick/snow-covered this evening, tonight, and tomorrow, so please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

Also, if you have any snow reports, please email weather@krtv.com or ryan.dennis@krtv.com